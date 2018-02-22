Ex-Chelsea striker gives Juve and Man Utd transfer hope
16 April at 16:50Former Chelsea striker Gianluca Vialli has hailed Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savic and has backed the Serbian international to join a “top team” in the future.
The 23-year-old has been in fine form for the Serie A outfit with his impressive display for the Italian outfit in the 2017/18 season. He has been attracting interest from the big clubs from Italy and Europe.
Juventus have been heavily linked with the player, while he has also been a transfer target for Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United. Vialli, who has played for the likes of the Sampdoria and the Old Lady prior to his move to the Premier League has backed Milinković-Savic to earn a lot of money for Lazio owner Claudio Lotito.
“Sergej is a great player, he will go to a top team and cash a lot of money to Lotito, but I have only one doubt: he can play in a median two, how do all the best teams in the world do?” Vialli told Sky.
