Ex-Coach: Man City will pip United to €55m midfielder
08 February at 15:40Fred will join Manchester City, if former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Mircea Lucescu is on the money.
This is bad news for Manchester United, who were known to be keen on the €55 million midfielder, who is 24.
The Romanian guru and former Inter Coach spent a long time with the Ukrainian side (twelve years, from 2004 to 2016) claimed that the midfielder will also be joining Pep Guardiola’s side.
He is reported to have said by the Daily Express that "he will go to City like Fernandinho before him."
Fernandinho joined back in 2013 for €40 million, and is needed as an alternative to his Brazilian countryman, who needs someone to pair up with in front of the defence. Yaya Toure is getting old, and doesn’t seem to quite fit Guardiola’s system.
“Shakhtar Donetsk's best player is Fred in the centre of midfield,” Lucescu, who now Coaches the Turkish national side, continued.
“He was a bit anarchic on the left. I moved him in front of the defence."
Go to comments