Fred will join Manchester City, if former

This is bad news for Manchester United, who were known to be keen on the €55 million midfielder, who is 24.

The Romanian guru and former Inter Coach spent a long time with the Ukrainian side (twelve years, from 2004 to 2016) claimed that the midfielder will also be joining Pep Guardiola’s side.

He is reported to have said by the

​Fernandinho joined back in 2013 for

“Shakhtar Donetsk's best player is Fred in the centre of midfield,” Lucescu, who now Coaches the Turkish national side, continued.

“He was a bit anarchic on the left. I moved him in front of the defence."