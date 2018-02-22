Bakić emotivno doživeo smrt prijatelja Davidea Astorija pic.twitter.com/vSQK9xXBkJ — Drustvene mreze (@drustvenidrug) 5 marzo 2018

Davide Astori's passing shook the entire world of football, most importantly the Italian league. Everyone has been thinking about him as he was a well known player within the Serie A league. Other than Fiorentina, the Italian national team defender also played for AC Milan (in their youth sector), Cagliari and Roma. Ex-Fiorentina player Bakic tried to dedicate a goal to Davide Astori but he failed to do so. When he got substituted off the pitch in Belenenses game against Vitori Guimaraes, Bakic broke down in tears. You can watch the clip bellow, right here on Calciomercato.com: