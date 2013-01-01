Patrick Viera is being linked with a sensational return to the club this summer to link up once again with Arsene Wenger.

Former Arsenal legendis being linked with a sensational return to the club this summer to link up once again with Arsene Wenger. The Sun quotes another Gunners favourite, Perry Groves, who believes that his old team-mate will be brought back to help out his fellow countryman. The journal also claims that talks have been ongoing and that Arsenal will make a double announcement in the coming days.

Viera, who was an integral part of the Highbury set-up during the North London club’s most successful spell in their history, has been a strong defender of his former boss as rumours over his future continue but the current New York City coach has also been critical of Wenger’s reluctance to promote more of the “invincibles” team onto his backroom staff.



Groves admitted to the paper that; “I don’t know why – if Arsene is clear in his own mind – he doesn’t let everyone know as soon as possible as it takes away the uncertainty and instability. It just makes me wonder if there’s another announcement they’re going to make in conjunction with him saying that he’s going to stay. A change to the coaching staff, because it needs to be a bit more hands on.”



“I wouldn’t want to put a name to it, but if it’s a 6’4 dominant central midfield player who used to play for us and lead us by example, who has been coaching over in American and has decided he wants to come back - that sort of person. Not mentioning any names though!"