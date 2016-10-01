Frank de Boer has told

The brother of former Inter bosshas told BBC Scotland that Rangers will have to wait until the summer if they want to take him back to Ibrox.

Ronald de Boer was responding to questions that his sibling, who played alongside him at Ibrox in 2004, was the Glasgow club’s number one choice to succeed the recently departed Mark Warburton where he also stated that his torrid time in Italy had left him reluctant to jump straight into another opportunity.



The former Dutch international declared that; “He will never take a team at this time of year," before adding that; “Frank won't go into that (whether there has been an approach from Rangers) but he told me, and I knew this already, that he's waiting probably until the end of April and then he will take his decision on what options are on the table.”



When quizzed about his brothers spell at the San Siro he replied; “He wants to have a decent run-up. He had this lesson with Inter Milan when he had only two weeks to start the league, he couldn't really prepare the team. I think he learned from that so he wants to have a good pre-season and get to know the players very well. He will never take, for example, the Rangers job just now. That's not in question."