Frank De Boer is no longer Crystal Palace’s Coach.

The Dutchman lost four games out of four in Premier League action, resulting in his being sacked by the Eagles after only 77 days.

The former Ajax Coach, who won four straight Eredivisie titles with the Lancers, has struggled to break out, also lasting 85 days at Inter.

Palace came into the league with a three-man defence, but failed to register a single goal, conceding a whopping seven in the process.

De Boer was sacked last season by the Nerazzurri in October, having lost more games than he had won.

Perhaps unlucky in his choice of clubs, the Dutchman’s future as an international Coach is now in doubt.