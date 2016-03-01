Former Inter assistant coach Fernando Orsi has told people to calm down in their praise of Nerazzurri frontman Mauro Icardi. Speaking to Radio Radio, Orsi was not getting carried away by the the Argentine’s great start to the new campaign which has seen him net five times in his opening four games.



Orsi was not in favour of the huge salary increase that the player is expected to receive if he commits his future to the club, stating that; “It seems excessive to me. After his contract renewal last year I thought the salary was too much and this reported new request is once again excessive”.



He added that; “When you sign a contract for five years for the first two you have to stay calm”.



Icardi is reported to be ready to pen a new deal at the San Siro worth around €8M-a-season as he becomes the symbol of the club under new boss Luciano Spalletti.