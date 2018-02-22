Ex-Inter manager slams Mourinho

Frank de Boer believes that Jose Mourinho is the wrong manager for Manchester United youngster Marcus Rashford.



The 20-year-old forward scored twice in a vibrant display as the Red Devils beat their bitter rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday.



The encounter with the Reds marked Rashford's first start of the year in the Premier League, and he has struggled somewhat to maintain the momentum he gained from his electric start to life at Old Trafford two seasons ago.



This season, the England international has now scored six times in the league, but he has mostly been used as a substitute. Furthermore, the signing of Romelu Lukaku has seen the Englishman deployed as a winger on numerous occasions, and De Boer does not believe Mourinho has the patience to allow Rashford the necessary room to develop.



"It's a pity that the manager is Mourinho, because he's an English player and you want him to be given time," the former Crystal Palace and Ajax boss told BT Sport.



De Boer added: "He can make mistakes but Mourinho is not like that and if he has one or two not good games then he puts him out. "He's very young, he needs games. But he's so talented and you want to see him play every week."