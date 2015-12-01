Ex United, Silvestre: 'Griezmann would be welcome at Manchester United'

Antoine Griezmann is viewed as one of the best offensive players in the world and this is why many clubs would love to sign him even if his cost is very high. There have been many rumors linking the French international to Manchester United. Mourinho did state a few weeks ago that his club weren't going to be active in the January transfer window since they wanted to save up for this coming 2017 summer.



Here is what ex-Manchester United and Inter defender Mikael Silvestre had to say about this rumor: "He is one of the best players in Europe and yes he would be a fantastic addition for any big european club. Every team would find a place for him in their squad and he would definitely be welcomed at Manchester United".



Mourinho's United had a hude transfer season last year as they would like to have another big summer this year too. Manchester United are slowly climbing back the standings after having a rough start to this campaign.