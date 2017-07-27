As reported by Sky Sport, Martin Caceres is preparing to return to Serie A. Tomorrow the Uruguayan defender will undergo medical visits with Verona, who has closed this operation in synergy with Lazio. President Lotito's club, which in this session can not qualify for additional non-EU players, are also thought to be interested in the player, with the Biancoceleste likely to wait until January or the end of the season to decide whether to bring the ex Juve defender to Rome.

It has been a difficult transition back to the field for Caceres, who injured his achilles with Juventus and has dealt with the aftermath since then. Should the Uruguayan return to full fitness and top form, he will perhaps yet have a chance to represent his national team in upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Regardless, it will be a positive sign to see him on the field regularly once again.



@davidbaleno, adapted and translated

David Baleno