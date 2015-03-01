Ex Juve Director Moggi: "VAR is pointless"

Luciano Moggi spoke to Libero ahead of the Juve-Inter game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"VAR? The way it us used at this moment in time, it doesn't convince me at all. It should be used in a more standard way as refs should use it for offsides and hand-balls which isn't the case at the moment.This is why there is confusion since it depends on each referees interpretation. For example, let's take Skriniar's foul on Perotti in the Roma-Inter game, it was a clear penalty. Orsato, who for me is the best Italian referee, doesn't normally give those types of penalties and this was the case. The VAR was supposed to take away all of the doubts and chatter but it isn't the case".



Calciopoli? "The games and the championships weren't affected.The Empoli case? The ball was in the net without a doubt but people still talk about favoritism. Prediction for tomorrow's game? Juve-Inter 2-0".

Jean-Luca Mascaro