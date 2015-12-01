Felipe Melo won’t necessarily be remembered for his technique.

Calcio fans will, however, reminisce about the Brazilian strongman’s antics, especially when it comes to brutally scything down opponents.

And it looks like the former Juventus, Inter, Fiorentina and Galatasaray player is proud of his, er, unique take on the game.

As revealed by the inimitable Calciatori Brutti, the 34-year-old has a framed picture of himself in which he is punching an unfortunate opponent.

​Melo had uploaded a photo of his TV screen on Instagram, but may not have realised that the framed picture was also in shot.

His last stint at Inter involved him admitting that he had to “kill” Mario Balotelli in order to stop him.



Recently when racially abused by an opponent, the current Palmeiras man later attacked him in an interview by accusing him of having African heritage.

​Melo is currently under contract with Internacional of Porto Alegre.

Never change, Felipe!