Reports out of England via the Independent have once again linked former Bilbao and Juventus striker Fernando Llorente with Antonio Conte and Chelsea. It would be a reunion for the two who worked together in Torino when the Spaniard played for the Old Lady. After a short time in Spain, then a move to Swansea City for the Premier League flavor, it could be another move for the striker. Chelsea will be looking to reinforce, strengthen, and deepen their squad with Champions League football in sight next season. Experienced additions that are cost effective such as Llorente are sometimes the most important pieces of the puzzle when building a well balanced team.

Llorente is also mentioned as a possibility for Manchester City, who would look to the box forward for the same reasons as Chelsea. The ex Juve player still seems to have gas in the tank at age 32, as his scoring rate this season shows. In 32 games with Swansea Llorente has scored 14, keeping both this value and his name relevant on the market. It may be a difficult decision for the Spanish striker, between playing time and representing a top club and challenging in Europe.