Ex Juve wingback Evra is set to resume his career with West Ham, the details
06 February at 22:57Ex-Juve wingback Patrice Evra was a fan favorite during his time in Turin. After leaving the Bianconeri club, he decided to sign with French club Marseille. He appeared in 7 games for the French club but was then let go because of an altercation that occured between Evra and a supporter of the club. He hasn't played in a little while as he is now ready to re-start his career in the English Premier league with West Ham United.
The move isn't official yet but as English news outlet Metro have reported, a deal between Patrice Evra and West Ham is on the verge of being complete. If he does join West Ham, he will likely become an alternative to Aaron Cresswell who has been doing well for the Hammers. The 36 year old will surely add a lot of experience to David Moyes' club as they currently are 12th in the EPL standings...
