Ex Juventus star midfielder Arturo Vidal will leave Bayern? He wants more money?

Can Arturo Vidal really leave Bayern Munich at the end of this season ? The answer is yes and according to multiple reports from La Cuarta it seems that the star midfielder is looking for more money. He is currently making 7.5 million euros annually with Bayern Munich but this might not be enough for him... One of the main teams that are interested in Vidal is Antonio Conte's Chelsea. Many rumours are indicating that Arturo Vidal might command up to 15 million euros per season which would allow Arturo to potentially double up his money.



As for this campaign, Arturo Vidal has scored 5 times in 11 starts and is having a pretty solid season for his Bayern Munich team. This is why he is still getting a lot of attention even at age 30. The next league game for Munich will be on January 12th as they will be facing Leverkusen at home.