Ex-Juventus star's chances of making it World Cup with Brazil in doubt
09 May at 18:00Dani Alves became the most decorated player in the history of football after he won the Coupe de France (French Cup) following Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 victory over Les Herbiers in the final. It was his 38th silverware, which is one more than Maxwell and Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs.
The right-back suffered a knee injury at the 80th minute and was forced off the pitch in the final minutes. However, the former Barcelona and Juventus star was able to join his teammates during the trophy presentation and celebration.
Alves’ latest injury setback has put his chances of making it to the World Cup in Russia with Brazil in doubt. According to Uol Esport, the national team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, has already contacted his the defender’s PSG teammates and the initial responses suggest that he could miss the FIFA tournament in the summer.
Should Alves miss out on travelling to Russia, it will be a massive blow for Brazil
