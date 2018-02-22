A former Lazio player thinks that PSG should sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is being targeted by the likes of Manchester United.

Remember Ousmane Dabo, himself a talented central midfielder? He was with the Aquile from 2003 to 2006, and then again from 2008 to 2010, playing over 100 Serie A games.

Speaking to l’Equipe, the former AS Monaco, Inter and Parma man said that PSG have a way of “guaranteeing their present and future” in midfield by signing the Serbian wonderkid.

The 23-year-old has been incredible prolific, scoring eleven goals in all competitions and adding three assists as Lazio have made it onto the Serie A podium, boasting the best attack in the league.

Dabo was also adamant that now was the time to sign SMS, before other teams (Manchester United) decided to nab him, thus making a signing impossible in the short term.

“If PSG want to [sign him], the time is now,” Dabo said, “and not when he is with a top club. With Verratti and Rabiot, the present and the future would be guaranteed in the middle…”