Former Liverpool flop Alberto Aquilani may not have made much of an impact at Pescara, but his wife certainly has.



With the 32-year-old recently moving to Sassuolo citing a lack of playing time, fans of the Dolphins took this rejection badly, showering the former Roma man with abuse.



Partner Michela Quattrociocche wasn’t having any of it, opting to defend her husband, who has 38 caps with Italy, whom he hasn't represented since the summer of 2014.



“You're a bunch of ignorant [people] who talk just for the sake of it”, Quattrociocche fired back.



“Why should a player like Alberto stay in Pescara when the Coach who wanted him so much wouldn't play him?



“[Alberto] did well to accept a club that wanted him. “Just talk about what you know”.



The former Roma player tried his hand at Premier League football in 2009, only to play a mere 18 games, bring loaned out to Juventus and Milan.



This isn’t the first time that his wife has defended Aquilani on social media, recently firing back at a fan who got sarky on Instagram: