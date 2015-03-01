Ex-Liverpool player renews his deal with Lazio, the latest

SHOW GALLERY

It appeared to be closer and closer, now it is official. Lazio have renewed Luis Alberto's contract with the club.



The Spanish international's contract was set to expire in 2021 as Lazio have confirmed to have added an extra year to his deal with a salary increase. He arrived in Rome in the 2016 summer (from Liverpool) as he only cost Lazio 4 million euros. He has since exploded in the Italian Serie A as he scored 8 goals and added 8 assists so far on the season for Lazio. After Suso, Luis Alberto is another Spanish regret for Liverpool. You can view the original tweet from Lazio on the matter as well as some Luis Alberto pictures in our gallery zone right here on Calciomercato.com.



Lazio have been great so far this season but they are coming off a shocking 1-2 loss to Genoa yesterday. Simone Inzaghi's team is currently third in the Italian Serie A standings as they will be hoping to get back to winning ways this coming week-end.