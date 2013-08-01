Former Liverpool star Pepe Reina will remain at Napoli, according to his entourage.

The Napoli goalkeeper only has one year left on his deal with the Partenopei, but is believed to be asking for too much.

First, agent Manuel Quilon confirmed that

Then, his father Miguel told Radio CRC that "Pepe is happy in Naples,"

"He's got a splendid relationship with the club and wants to respond to the affection the city have always shown towards him.

Reina is seen as a big locker-room presence, but his form hasn’t been top-notch, letting in a few easy goals last season.

The goalkeeper has been linked to a move to Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, with the latter offering a two-year deal to the 34-year-old.

"I can confirm [he is staying], which is the way I've understood it,” his father continued. “He's well liked and he also has a splendid relationship with Sarri.



Both Reina and [president Aurelio] De Laurentiis are two great men and know that the best way to continue their relationship is to sit down and talk it through.

"Respect is then a key feature of every relationship and that should be the basis of their collaboration this year. As Reina's father, I can guarantee how honest my son is, and that he has great respect for Napoli.

"Pepe is delighted to be staying with Napoli".