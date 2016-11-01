According to the talksport.com, Brighton is ready to bring 16 million EUR to the table to convince Inter to surrender Stevan Jovetic. The offer complies with the economic demands of the Nerazzurri, but the talented player is not expected to accept the proposal of the English club. The ex Man City attacker has been on the potential departure list for Inter, as they are slowly restructuring their squad after the arrival of new coach Luciano Spalletti. Interest has come from both England and Spain, as the player already has experience in both leagues. Jovetic spent time with Man City and Sevilla on loan recently in La Liga.

It was suggested that Sevilla were interested in the player, but lacked the funds and wherewithal to close a deal with Inter for the Jovetic. The latest offer from Brighton extends an invitation back to England, but likely not the club nor project that the Montenegrin prefers at this point in his career. With a transfer window that shrinks more and more each day, and considering he is no longer in Inter’s long term project, the story surrounding Jovetic will likely have a conclusion soon.