John Guidetti. The 25-year-old Swedish international spent six years at United’s bitter rivals Manchester City and although he failed to make an impact during his time in England, he told

Thursday’s Europa League semi-final first-leg between Celta Vigo and Manchester United will be a special occasion for one player in particular, Celta striker. The 25-year-old Swedish international spent six years at United’s bitter rivals Manchester City and although he failed to make an impact during his time in England, he told UEFA.com that getting one over the Red Devils would give him immense personal satisfaction.

Guidetti told the portal that; “I played in England and lived in Manchester for six years [while playing for Manchester City], so I follow both of the teams there. [United are] a very good team. Obviously they've got a good manager, a fantastic stadium, and they're one of the favourites to win the Europa League, but as they say "Manchester is blue" and that's how it will be when we visit there as well, because we are Celta Vigo and we will try to keep the city blue”.