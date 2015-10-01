He was never a favourite of The Kop and now former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has not made himself any more popular with the Anfield faithful after claiming that the Merseyside giants have no chance of winning a trophy this season if they continue to give away goals from basic defensive errors.



The Republic of Ireland assistant manager was speaking on ITV after the Reds were pegged back late-on in their Champions League opener against Sevilla on Wednesday night. Having gone a goal down, Jurgen Klopp’s side turned the game on its head to lead 2-1 at the break but a Correa goal 18 minutes from time gave the Spaniards a share of the points.



Keane explained that; “his sums up Liverpool in a nutshell, and why they're not going to win any big prizes”. Just switching off from a throw in, leads to the equaliser. In such an important game, at such an important moment. Experienced players just switching off. It must drive the manager crazy as it's just schoolboy defending. It's the easiest part of football... just switching on.”