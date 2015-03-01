Morgan Schneiderlin doesn’t seem to have any regrets over his move to Everton.

The former Manchester United man moved to

“It’s not arrogance, but I know from the beginning that I would have an impact on this team,”

“Then again, I had some intense coaching in Manchester, and was around some great players.

“And down there I had a personal fitness Coach who worked me hard, after training.

“It’s true, however, that I didn’t feel as good from the 70th minute onwards in my first Everton games”.

The Frenchman’s recent injury may be linked to this lack of conditioning. The 27-year-old missed the two sides’ midweek meeting, which ended 1-1.

The former Southampton man was actually allowed to face his old side, and has helped Everton lose only one of the nine EPL games in which he has featured since his January move.