After the dismissal of Danny Blind as the Head Coach of the Holland national team, a former Milan legend has emerged as a possible replacement. Reports in the country suggest that Clarence Seedorf is one of three names that top the list of successors which is also believed to include Louis van Gaal and Frank de Boer.



The 40-year-old, who spent a few months in charge of the Rossoneri in 2014, has been out of work since being dismissed by Chinese League One side Shenzhen FC last December. Seedorf spent 14 years in the Dutch national side as a player making 87 appearances and chipping in with 11 goals.



The Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) parted company with Blind after last Friday’s defeat to Bulgaria in Sofia which has put serious question marks against their participation in next summer’s World Cup in Russia. They face Italy on Tuesday evening in a friendly which will see Fred Grim take temporary charge of the squad.