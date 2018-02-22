Harry Kane will be a major Real Madrid objective no matter what, a former president has said.

The Polish striker is made to sound like a “stop-gap”, as the Sun describe it.

Calderon said: “The objective for Real Madrid, no doubt, is Kane.

“If they want a player for the next five or six years they are going to go for Kane but [Spurs chairman Daniel] Levy is going to ask a fortune for him.”

The striker has scored 37 goals in all competitions this season, and was very close to being named the PFA Player of the Year.

“As far as I know, Tottenham is not willing to let him go but Bayern also say Lewandowski is not going anywhere,” Calderon continued.

“Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said he can bet that he will be in Bayern next season but we have heard that so many times, and in my experience it is the player who has the final decision of where to go.”

Ramon Calderon said that Florentino Perez will continue to pursue the prolific striker, even if Robert Lewandowski also ends up going to Madrid.