Laurent Blanc has rejected two offers from Spain as he waits for contact from Barcelona chiefs to discuss becoming the new man in charge at the Camp Nou. With Luis Enrique set to vacate his position at the end of the season, the Blaugrana have put together a shortlist of candidates to succeed him and the 1998 World Cup winner is understood to be one of the favourites.

Latest reports suggest both Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao have made approaches but that the 51-year-old has turned them both down. Indeed, the man who is leaving his post at the latter, Ernesto Valverde, is also one of the front-runners for the Barca job along with Enrique’s current number two Juan Carlos Unzue.



Should Unzue get the job however, it’s reported that several of the clubs big stars may look to move away from the club. Only last week, Neymar was involved in a bitter training ground bust-up and there are also reports that Jordi Alba has also been in confrontation with the coach.