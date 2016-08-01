✍️ Say 'Hola' to @JeseRodriguez10, who joins #SCFC on a season-long loan from @PSG_inside





Former Real Madrid and current Paris Saint-Germain forwardhas joined Premier League side Stoke City on a year-long loan.The Spaniard scored 18 goals in 63 appearances for Real Madrid and netted a single goal in nine appearances for French side PSG.It has not been a busy window for the Staffordshire side this summer but this signing should give the Potters’ support some encouragement.