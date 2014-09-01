Former Manchester United star Jaap Stam claims that winning the play-off final with Reading would be the same as winning the treble with the Red Devils back in 1999. The former Dutch ace leads his side into Monday’s Championship shoot-out against Huddersfield with a place in next season’s Premier League at stake.





ESPN (via the Press Association) quotes the 44-year-old as he looks ahead to Monday’s game and where he explained that; “To succeed in doing that would be one of my biggest achievements. It is the start of my career as a manager and for the club, when we started the ambition was to eventually go back into the Premier League. You need to have a certain structure in achieving that and that's what we spoke about at the start of the season."

He went on to state that; “Nobody expected us to finish in the top six," But if you can work with your players and find the spark to make a player or the team better, you get results.

"Of course, the players need to do it but we just tell them from our experience how we can do well against another team. Results give confidence and that gets bigger and makes it easier to get results. Sometimes you have setbacks and lose by big scores but sometimes that is good as it brings you down to earth as well.”