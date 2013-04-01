Marcos Cafu, a former Roma and Milan defender and legendary Brazilian national team player, spoke to Tutti Convocati on Radio 24. "In my opinion, Juve is stronger than a year ago, even though they lost two important parts of the team. The concept of football is always the same, the manner to play is the same, as in Napoli and Juve compared to a year ago, Juve is the one that never falls. It is always the team that starts the championship at 100 per cent, tries to win as many points as possible, but taking away points is very difficult. Napoli is always the team that we are hoping to get as far as possible, hopefully this year can go very far, the league started well. Both have started the championship well.

