New Barcelona midfielder, Paulinho speaks during the international break with Brazil, as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup qualifier in Colombia. The ex Spurs player has shared a few words on his transfer to the Catalan giants. “This was the challenge that I wanted, Barcelona worked hard to bring me here. It was the right time, I could not deny such an occasion. During my career I have always been the center of criticism, but I have never listened to anyone’s opinions.”

