It was a very interesting affair last season when the former Sutton United goalkeeper Wayne Shaw was caught on film eating a pie during his side’s FA cup match against Arsenal. Shaw became the center of a mini drama called ‘Piegate’ whereas the man was accused of influencing the integrity of football by eating during the game. In doing so, he changed the influence of player on the betting world, whereas gambling sites had put odds on the hefty goalkeeper to eat while the game was going on.

For the stunt, Shaw has now been handed a 375 GBP fine and has been suspended from all football related activity for a duration of two months. Shaw denied the charge, but was found proven today in an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing.