Mohamed Salah won’t remain at Liverpool for ages,

Speaking to Crack Deportivo, Roma star Perotti said that the Egyptian “won’t last half an hour” at Anfield, a clear hint that the Egyptian could be on his way.

Salah has been linked to Real Madrid, playing a heck of a season, scoring 28 goals in all competitions and adding seven assists for the Reds.

Perotti said that the former Chelsea reject “was a hard player to find because he scored many goals [at Roma], but ran a lot too.

“We were sorry that he left, we’re trying to make up for his absence, but it’s not easy.

“He won’t stay at Liverpool for more than half an hour, he’ll leave, someone will pick him up.”

Perotti has been on form this season, scoring three Serie A goals. Roma had a strong surge in the Autumn, but have lagged of late, finding themselves out of the Champions League spots.