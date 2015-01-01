Radamel Falcao has confirmed that he’d “love” to renew his Monaco deal.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United flop could have moved to Juventus before he moved to Old Trafford, and told Giuseppe Marotta that

Juventus are set to talk to Monaco about the chance of signing Fabinho and Bernardo Silva, but Falcao - who has also received offers from China - could also figure in the talks.

“My deal? Of course I’d love to renew it.

“My future? Everything depends on Vadim [Vasyliev] and mister Rybolovlev,” the former Porto and Atletico Madrid star

“I feel great, we’re happy and results are good. After that, everything will depend on the club’s objectives. Ideally, we’d take a decision that was convenient for both parties”.

Falcao, 31, has scored 26 goals in all competitions all season, adding four assists too. The Colombian striker has played a key role in helping Monaco qualify for the Champions League semi-finals.

“Monaco are still following the same objectives, to win titles in France and Europe. That’s why I came, I’m really happy to stay."