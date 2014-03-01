Examining Man Utd and Chelsea’s little-known u21 target

Premier League clubs possess some of the most vast scouting networks in the world. Therefore, it’s no surprise that they often unearth talent from non-traditional soccer markets. The latest example of their far-reaching scouting networks comes from Jamaica.



Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey has attracted the attention of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal. Nicknamed the “Bundesliga Bolt,” Bailey has used his blazing speed to become a force on the left wing of the Leverkusen attack.



Last winter, Bailey made a 20 million euro switch from Genk to Germany. Now, after only 27 appearances for the Bundesliga side, his name is popping up on transfer radars across England.



The Blues and Gunners are still in the market for another creative talent in the final third – amid ongoing speculation regarding the respective futures of Eden Hazard and Mesut Ozil – while the Red Devils may be looking for a speedy winger to help patrol the left side of the midfield for years to come. At only 20-years-old, Bailey certainly would fit that criteria.



Bailey remains tied to a contract at Leverkusen until 2022 and one approach of 25 million euros from Chelsea is reported to have already been rejected.