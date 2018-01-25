Examining the responses to Leeds’ and Juventus’ crest redesigns

Much has been made about “the ratio” on social media sites like Twitter. The theory goes that if a post has considerably more responses than ‘likes’ or shares, it is a controversial post.



The latest example of a posting getting “ratio’d” came from Leeds United on Wednesday. In a post that has received nearly 10,000 replies at the time of this posting, the club announced a new crest. Combined, the number of ‘likes’ and ‘retweets’ totaled less than 8,000, making it a perfect example of ‘the ratio’.



The responses themselves were swift and harsh.



The social media reaction harkened back to last year’s announcement of Juventus’ new crest. Though the simplified logo received nowhere near the level of criticism United’s did, it was far from universally accepted.



Click the gallery below to see some of the best responses to both.