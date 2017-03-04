Starlet reveals why he turned Real Madrid down
05 March at 13:20Swedish starlet Alexander Isak is one of Europe’s most interesting prospects. The 17-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund in a permanent € 9 million move this past January and Swedish media tip him to be the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The talented striker had netted two goals in four appearances with AIK senior team before joining Borussia Dortmund.
Isak decided to join Borussia Dortmund snubbing a move to Real Madrid. The promising hit-man had also visited the Merengues’ training facilities in Madrid but opted to join the German giants instead.
Talking to Four Four Two (via as.com), he has explained why he opted to move to Germany rather than in Spain.
“Many young players have had a chance to grow up here and I think that joining Borussia Dormtund is the right choice. They are the right club for a young player to develop”, Isak said.
Isak has yet to make senior Borussia Dortmund debut but could become one of the potential replacements for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should the Gabon captain leave the Bundesliga giants in the summer.
