Swedish starletis one of Europe’s most interesting prospects. The 17-year-old joined Borussia Dortmund in a permanent € 9 million move this past January and Swedish media tip him to be the next Zlatan Ibrahimovic.The talented striker had netted two goals in four appearances with AIK senior team before joining Borussia Dortmund.​Isak decided to join. The promising hit-man had also visited the Merengues’ training facilities in Madrid but opted to join the German giants instead. Four Four Two (via as.com) ​Talking to , he has explained why he opted to move to Germany rather than in Spain.“Many young players have had aThey are the right club for a young player to develop”, Isak said.​Isak has yet to make senior Borussia Dortmund debut but could become one of the potential replacements for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should the Gabon captain leave the Bundesliga giants in the summer.