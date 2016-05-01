Excluive: AC Milan offer Romagnoli new deal to ward off Chelsea interest

AC Milan are set to offer Alessio Romagnoli a new deal to ward off the interest of Premier League giants Chelsea. The Italian centre-back joined AC Milan in summer 2015 in a shock € 30 million deal from AS Roma. The promising centre-half is imposing himself as one of the best centre-backs in Italy and has attracted the interest of Chelsea.



The Blues made an offer to sign in August, but AC Milan declined the proposal coming from South-West London.



Romagnoli will register his 50th appearance with the club today as AC Milan is set to host Cagliari in a key Seire A tie which would tell us something more about the rossoneri Champions League ambitions. Romagnoli is one of the youngest players in the history of AC Milan to play 50 games with the senior team.



​Representatives of the club will sit around the negotiation table with the player and his agent to offer a contract extension with pay rise. Although Romagnoli is contracted with AC Milan until 2020, the Serie A giants want to commit his future to the club in order to ward off interest of potential bidders, whose queue is leaded by Chelsea.

