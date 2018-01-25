Exclusive: AC Milan agree to sell midfield starlet Zanellato on loan
25 January at 19:07Both Marco Fassone and Gennaro Gattuso have recently confirmed that AC Milan will make no signings in the January transfer window. The rossoneri do not want to sign new players after they did put 12 new footballers under contract this past summer.
The club’s chiefs, however, are working to sell a few players either on loan or on permanent deal. According to our reporter in Milan Daniele Longo, AC Milan have reached an agreement to sell their starlet Niccolò Zanellato on loan to Crotone.
A one-hour meeting between the representatives of the clubs was held in Milan on Thursday afternoon with the two parties that managed to reach an agreement pretty quickly.
Crotone are now in talks with Zanellato’s agent Beppe Riso who has yet to give green light to the transfer.
Zanellato has no appearances in Serie A games so far this season but he has managed two in the Europa League group stages.
