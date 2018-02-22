Exclusive: AC Milan and Arsenal after Schalke midfielder
14 March at 18:00CalcioMercato have exclusively learnt that Serie A giants AC Milan are tracking the progress of Schalke midfielder Max Meyer.
The 22-year-old Meyer has been known to be one of Germany's best young talents since quite sometime now and has impressed this season for Schalke and has done well while being played in a deeper midfield role. He has appeared 22 times in the Bundesliga for the Royal Blues, becoming a vital player under Domenico Tedesco.
CalcioMercato understand that Milan are looking at Meyer to solve their midfield problems and Massimilano Mirabelli met a member of Meyer's agency in Casa Milan recently to discuss about the midfielder's future.
The track for the rossoneri though, isn't easy. As Meyer might prefer a move to the Premier League and Arsenal are also said to be interested in him and could make a move if Jack Wilshere doesn't extent his stay at the Emirates for next season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
