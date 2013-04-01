Exclusive: AC Milan and Chelsea warned as Belotti in secret talks over new release clause
22 September at 19:30Torino star Andrea Belotti is negotiating a new contract with Torino and a new agreement could lead the granata to increase the player’s release clause.
As of today, Belotti has a € 100 million release clause included in his current deal. The clause is only valid for clubs outside Serie A but it is believed that any Serie A club interested in the Italian striker would seal the transfer of the 23-year-old if the release clause is met.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that the talented Italian striker is in secret talks with his club and that a new € 3 million-a-year deal could be agreed by the object of AC Milan and Chelsea’s desire.
Both clubs tried to sign Belotti in the summer but neither of them managed to match Torino’s asking price.
Belotti scored 24 goals in Serie A last season and the Italian seems to have taken the same right path this season having already netted five goals in six games in all competitions. Belotti’s current deal with Torino expires in 2021.
