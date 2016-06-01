Exclusive: AC Milan are scouting an Ajax starlet, the latest
12 December at 09:00Ajax beat PSV by a 3-0 score line in the big match of the 15th game day in the Netherlands. This result pretty much re-opens the title race as Ajax put in a sublime display against their rivals. Many people were present at this game as AC Milan sent out a few scouts to go watch this exciting match.
SCOUTS PRESENT FOR VAN DE BEEK - According to Calciomercato.com sources, Ajax are one of the clubs that Milan are closely following. The Dutch club have an incredibly young formation as they have many rising stars that play game in and game out for Keizer's club. One player who is now on Massimiliano Mirabelli's radar is Ajax's Donny Van De Beek (born in 1997).
THE NEW ERIKSEN? - Donny Van De Beek started his career as an offensive midfielder but over the past few seasons he has been used a little further behing in the midfield (as a mezzala). Many people compare him to Eriksen as he has a great future ahead of him. He has 5 goals in his last 4 games for Ajax as he also scored in their 3-0 win against PSV. As Milan were watching him, the "new Eriksen" came up big....
Go to comments