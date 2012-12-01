Exclusive: AC Milan begin transfer talks to sign Serie A starlet

AC Milan will meet executives of Atalanta today in order to finalize a deal for Serie A starlet Franck Kessié, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned. As we also reported last week, the Ivorian star has already reached an agreement with the rossoneri , but the Serie A giants must find an agreement with his club now.



An agreement between Atalanta and AS Roma for Kessié is already in place. The giallorossi have agreed to sign Kessié for € 28 million plus two products of their academy but AC Milan are expected to make a similar offer during today’s meeting with Atalanta.



AC Milan have already informed La Dea that they can afford to spend € 28 million for Kessié, whilst AS Roma have already made an official bid.



​Trouble is, the giallorossi are not on good terms with the player’s agent George Atangana and they still have to finalize an agreement with him, whilst AC Milan have managed to reach a verbal agreement with the Ivorian starlet.



​Chelsea and Manchester United are also said to have monitored the situation of the 19-year-old although AC Milan are in pole position to sign the player at the moment.

