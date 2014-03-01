Exclusive: AC Milan can sign Chelsea wantaway on one condition
30 July at 12:00AC Milan are set to sign one new striker before the summer transfer window shuts. Many big names are being linked with a move to the San Siro but the rossoneri have yet to decide which player will eventually be joining them.
The diavoli have been in talks with Fiorentina over the signing of Nikola Kalinic but the Croatian star is not a transfer priority of the Serie A giants who are having a look around Europe to see if there are other reliable strikers available in the market.
Chelsea star Diego Costa was offered to AC Milan a couple of weeks ago, but the Seire A giants rejected the chance to sign him given that the Spaniard wants to make return to Atletico Madrid in January.
The Colchoneros have been handed a transfer ban and can’t register new signings this summer.
Costa is willing to wait until January but would be open to join any other club on loan for the first six months of next season.
On the other hand, AC Milan would be open to sign the Brazil-born striker only if he’d commit his future to the club and if he’d accept to join the rossoneri on a permanent deal or on a season loan deal.
Go to comments