Exclusive: AC Milan can still sign Juve, Chelsea target despite financial problems
04 March at 19:20AC Milan have put Atalanta starlet Andrea Conti on their summer shopping list. The promising Italian right-back has four goals and as much assists in 25 Serie A games and is one of the best defenders in Italy at the moment. Many top Italian and European clubs have set sights on him including Juventus, Inter and Napoli. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is also said to be an admirer of the 23-year-old.
Napoli have a first option clause to sign the player but Conti’s agent has recently revealed that the partenopei are not likely to sign him as Conti plays in the same position of Elseid Hysaj another Napoli right-back who is also a client of Mr. Mario Giuffredi.
Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that AC Milan can sign Andrea Conti in the summer even if they fail to reach agreement over the club’s sale. If Sino-Europe fail to complete the club’s takeover, in fact, AC Milan will be left short of cash for the summer transfer window with new signings that will only be made if big names are sold first.
With Mattia De Sciglio who is not willing to extend his stay at the club beyond 2018, however, AC Milan could decide to sacrifice him next summer (Juventus are interested) in order to free up some cash for the signing of Conti.
