AC Milan are close to completing their second summer signing, sources have told calciomercato.com. Mateo Musacchio underwent medical with the rossoneri earlier this week and now it is the turn of Atalanta starlet Franck Kessié.Calciomercato.com revealed a few months ago that Chelsea had entered transfer talks to sign the talented Ivorian midfielder butCalciomercato.com had also exclusively reported the beginning of negotiations between AC Milan and the player’s agent calciomercato.com ​Sources have told that AC Milan are having a final meeting with Atalanta toThe rossoneri will invest, add-ons included. An official announcement is expected in the next few days.​Meantime, AC Milan have also opened transfer talks to sign Andra Conti and Papu Gomez.and the rossoneri have also been talking about the exciting Atalanta duo during today’s meeting.