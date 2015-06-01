Exclusive: AC Milan close to announcing Chelsea target as their second summer signing
25 May at 18:15AC Milan are close to completing their second summer signing, sources have told calciomercato.com. Mateo Musacchio underwent medical with the rossoneri earlier this week and now it is the turn of Atalanta starlet Franck Kessié.
Calciomercato.com revealed a few months ago that Chelsea had entered transfer talks to sign the talented Ivorian midfielder but AC Milan also joined the race to sign him managing to steal him from under the noses of the Blues and Roma.
Calciomercato.com had also exclusively reported the beginning of negotiations between AC Milan and the player’s agent George Atangana.
Sources have told calciomercato.com that AC Milan are having a final meeting with Atalanta to finalize the player’s transfer. The rossoneri will invest € 28 million to sign the Ivorian who is going to earn € 2.5 million-a-year, add-ons included. An official announcement is expected in the next few days.
Meantime, AC Milan have also opened transfer talks to sign Andra Conti and Papu Gomez. The latter can leave Atalanta for € 15 million and the rossoneri have also been talking about the exciting Atalanta duo during today’s meeting.
