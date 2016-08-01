Exclusive: AC Milan close to completing first signing of new Chinese era

AC Milan are close to signing Villareal defender Mateo Musacchio, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.



Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano confirms the Argentinean centre-back has given green light to a summer AC Milan move. The player has reached a verbal agreement with the Serie A side and new AC Milan’s CEO Marco Fassone will now need to also finalize a deal with Villareal although a preliminary agreement seems to be in place.



Two Premier League clubs have also made contact to sign Musacchio who, however, only wants to move to AC Milan. The rossoneri are the player’s priority and Musacchio is also set to snub his club’s contract extension offer.



Musacchio’s current deal expires in 2018 and A C Milan are confident they can seal the player’s transfer for € 15 million plus add-ons.



​Representatives of AC Milan secretly met the player’s entourage this past February and managed to reach a verbal agreement with the 26-year-old who is now likely to become the first signing of AC Milan’s new Chinese course.

