Exclusive: AC Milan close to reaching agreement for 16-year-old defender
22 September at 12:09AC Milan are close to reaching an agreement for the signing of Nicolò Canalicchio, 16, who is contracted with Serie B side Ternana at the moment.
Sources have told Calciomercato.com that the two clubs have almost agreed the player’s price-tag and that papers will be signed in the coming days.
AC Milan are not only focusing on big targets but are also interested in young prospects and Conalicchio would strengthen Gattuso’s Primavera team.
Mirabelli is a long time admirer of Canalicchio and AC Milan should manage to beat competition of Fiorentina and Sassuolo and seal his transfer.
Talks between the two clubs are ongoing since several weeks but the rossoneri are now close to signing the talented centre-back.
If Canalicchio completes a move to AC Milan, he would initially join Gattuso’s Primavera team. AC Milan are not going to sell him in loan before the end of the season and the player will have a chance to shine in the rossoneri youth sector.
