In fact, negotiations for Max Mayer have cooled, while the agreement with Ki has been scrapped, even though the negotiations with the South Korean were at an advanced stage.

It seems that Pepe Reina is already a done deal, as the Spaniard has undergone his medical with the Rossoneri, while an announcement is ready for the end of the season. However, what about Strinic? It seemed that Mirabelli had blocked the left-back in February, bringing him in on a three-year contract, worth €2m per year. Since then, there hasn't been much news on the matter. Despite this, the deal is not in danger, as the San Siro side are convinced to close the deal.

The Croatian will act as the alternative to Rodriguez on the left flank.