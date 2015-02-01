Exclusive: AC Milan coach Gattuso blocks Locatelli exit
17 January at 20:20Despite barely being played in the Serie A this season by either Gennaro Gauttuso or his predecessor Vincenzo Montella, Manuel Locatelli is not allowed to leave AC Milan, Calciomercato.com can reveal.
The youngster has mainly been utilized in the Europa League and with Lucas Biglia returning to form and Italian duo Giacomo Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo being often preferred, Locatelli has struggled to find space in the Serie A so far this season.
This has prompted Genoa to work hard to bring him to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on a loan as well as SPAL and Hellas Verona to enquire into the player's availability but they have all been met with the same stern response: Locatelli is not allowed to leave the club.
Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)
